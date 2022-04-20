Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas

Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.

The Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre is monitoring a weather system that could bring 40 to 80 millimetres of precipitation. The province said this could be a mixture of rain and snow – 30 centimetres of snow and 50 millimetres of rain.

It's not known yet where the precipitation could hit but it is expected to affect the central and southern Manitoba basins, which include the United States portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins.

The province said the areas that receive the most rain could see overland flooding.

Officials also noted that peak flows on the Red and Assiniboine Rivers are not expected until late April to early May.

More details to come.