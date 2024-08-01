Siloam Mission using vertical farming to help feed Winnipeg's homeless
The need for more fresh vegetables has led Siloam Mission to get innovative and find new ways to bring in produce.
The solution – vertical farming with help from a local company.
"It's really our kitchen manager's idea," said Kendall Giilck, the employment program and social enterprise manager with Siloam Mission. "She saw a need to be able to have a consistent supply of fresh vegetables and herbs to be able to incorporate that into our up to 1,500 meals that we serve each day."
So, Siloam reached out to the Little Greenhouse that Could, a company that specializes in vertical farming equipment.
"Vertical farming is growing crops in layers. You can do it in a variety of different ways. You can do it outside, you can do it inside, but it's basically just the principle of growing crops in layers vertically to maximize your growing space," said Trina Semenchuk, the CEO and founder of the Little Greenhouse that Could.
Semenchuk suggested starting a vertical garden wall and a donor stepped up to purchase the entire thing.
"I really wanted to do something to make a change in the world and to help us be more secure with our food source, while also providing meaningful employment to people and maybe disadvantaged groups. So the fact that Siloam Mission got on board with this makes all the struggles and hardships of starting your own business so worth it."
The wall pumps water and nutrients to each individual pod, which can grow a variety of plants.
With the wall in place, Siloam Mission has now been able to do its first harvest – providing fresh vegetables to all the people who visit them.
"We have so many generous donors that when they come and donate a pallet of lettuce, and six pallets of milk and another 10 pallets of spaghetti. That all happens today and it's expiring tomorrow. We often have to rush to be able to make a meal out of that," Giilck said. "Now (our kitchen manager) she'll be able to have a really consistent supply and know what she can use as her foundation for each meal."
While Siloam isn't sure just yet what they will be able to get from their first yield, Giilck said they are excited to be able to start mixing in their own supply with the donations that come in as well.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be 'significant,' according to officials.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina Beach 'not suitable for swimming' due to E. coli outbreak
Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water at Regina Beach due to high levels of E. coli.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors eliminate minimum parking requirements
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
-
Broadway Roasteries closes namesake location in Saskatoon
The beloved Broadway Roasteries coffee shop on Broadway Avenue is closing its doors after 31 years, leaving the community it served feeling a little more tired and nostalgic.
-
Saskatoon's mayor says Saskatchewan is not ready for drug decriminalization
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man charged in St. Albert teen murder previously had statutory release revoked twice by parole board
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a teenaged girl in St. Albert last month was put back on parole after violating statutory release conditions two years ago following his conviction in 2017 for a 2016 aggravated assault in which he stabbed a sleeping husband and pregnant wife.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
-
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
-
Surge look to launch 2024 CEBL playoff run with Friday night showdown against Winnipeg's Sea Bears
The Calgary Surge wouldn’t mind if history mostly repeats, starting with a play-in win against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.
Toronto
-
U-Haul truck crashes into Rexdale home, 2 people injured: police
The driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into a home in Rexdale Thursday evening and police say the structure has collapsed.
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Ottawa
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
Gatineau police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured elderly pedestrian
Gatineau police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Swimming restricted at Montreal beach due to contamination
Montreal Public Health has restricted swimming at a beach in the city's east end because of contamination. In a report, the agency said that the soil at the beach in Promenade-Bellerive Park is contaminated with lead and benzene and that sewers could be contaminating the water.
-
Sherbrooke police investigating after man dies, 2nd man in critical condition
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sherbrooke as a second person is between life and death in hospital.
-
Montreal man launches class-action lawsuit against social media platforms for being too addictive
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
Atlantic
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Western portion of Moncton’s Vision Lands pushing forward
The City of Moncton is looking to move forward with developing at least a portion of Vision Lands – a very large area of dense trees and unused space situated in Moncton’s north end.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
-
175 in hospital with COVID-19 in BCCDC's first update since end of public health emergency
The first COVID-19 data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control since the official end of the province's public health emergency shows hospitalizations decreasing, but still near their highs for the year.
-
Pride parade, Powell Street Festival and other B.C. Day long weekend events in Metro Vancouver
Whether you're celebrating Pride, summer, Japanese culture or all of the above, there's plenty to do in Vancouver this B.C. Day long weekend. Here are some events to check out.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be 'significant,' according to officials.
-
B.C. anti-gang probe nets drug charges against 8 suspects in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Kelowna
-
B.C. city councillor charged with historical sex offences in Ontario, placed on leave
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
N.L.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservative leader speaks to packed house in northern Ontario
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been touring northern Ontario this week, including a rally Wednesday night in Kirkland Lake in front of a packed crowd
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
-
Charity that helps kids in Sudbury victimized by theft
The charity Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer was the victim of a brazen break-and-enter Wednesday night in Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
$78M community centre in Bracebridge nears completion
The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will soon be completed after breaking ground in the spring of 2022. The Mayor of Bracebridge, Rick Maloney, said the centre has three large components.
Kitchener
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
-
Young teens reported missing to police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
-
Masking rules return at Guelph General Hospital
Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.
London
-
Breanna Broadfoot’s family disappointed political bickering derailed federal meeting on intimate partner violence
Barely two weeks after his 17-year-old daughter Breanna Broadfoot was killed in London by an act of intimate partner violence (IPV), Brett Broadfoot had hoped a parliamentary committee meeting would initiate steps to protect victims by keeping offenders behind bars.
-
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
-
Thousands of young athletes gather in London to compete in the Ontario Summer Games
A packed riser at Western’s Alumni Stadium on Thursday saw an estimated 5,000 people gathered to see 3,500 young athletes revel in their moment of glory, and to to celebrate their opening ceremonies on Thursday night.