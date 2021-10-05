Sisler High School receives recognition from Apple

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg high school is receiving recognition from one of the most profitable companies in the world.

Sisler High School has been named Apple Distinguished School for 2021–2022, the Winnipeg School Division announced. The decision was made due to the school’s, “use of technology to prepare students for careers and post-secondary opportunities in the creative and digital industries.”

“This designation highlights our success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment that lets students pursue their goals and passions,” said Pat Graham, principal of Sisler High School, in a statement. “We are extremely proud of our students and all they have been able to achieve in the creative and digital sectors with the help of technology and digital tools.”

The school is host to the CREATE program, which offers 24 courses in animation, game design, and other digital media and creative industries. Students and staff use Apple products to complete coursework.

“It makes us a leader and an innovator in the program that we’ve done,” said Bernard Alibudbud, a teacher in the CREATE program at Sisler High School.

Alibudbud adds the distinction will allow Sisler High School to connect with other Apple Distinguished Schools.

"We'll have a network where we can share best practices, and continue to be innovative, and to see what other schools have done and what we can apply to our school," he said.

The Winnipeg School Division says 100 graduates from Sisler have been able to secure work in creative industries. The program has partnered with organizations such as Nickelodeon, Corus, and Flipside XR for internships and work placements for students.

Students in the WSD CREATE program contributed to the Netflix short film ‘Cops and Robbers,’ which was longlisted for an Academy Award and won a Peabody Award.