WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday, and is warning the public about potential exposure to COVID-19 in Minnedosa and Brandon.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin sent Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases since March to 415.

Three of the cases are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, while two of the new cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. One case was identified in Winnipeg.

The cases in the Interlake-Eastern region include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 50s. Both cases in Prairie Mountain are men in their 30s.

The case in Winnipeg involves a male child between the ages of 10 and 19 years of age, according to the province.

“Case investigations are ongoing,” the province writes. “When completed, additional information will be provided as needed to inform people of any public health risks.”

The province said Friday that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at two businesses.

One of the new cases identified on Friday visited Blazers Mini Mart, located at 140 Main Street North in Minnedosa, on July 25, according to health officials.

The province said one of the cases identified on Thursday visited Asian Spices of Brandon, located at 437-A 10th Street, on July 22 and 23.

“People who are considered close contacts of a COVID-19 case will be contacted by public health officials and advised to self-isolate,” the province said. “Others who were at these sites on those days do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Health officials said the risk of exposure is low.

Six people are hospitalized, with five people in intensive care. There are currently 70 active cases and the province is reporting 337 people have now recovered from the virus.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba remains at eight.

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is 0.40 per cent. A total of 1,073 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total to 88,621 since February.