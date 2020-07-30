WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement, stating the two cases are both from the Prairie Mountain Health Region and are both men in their 30s.

Roussin said the investigation into these cases is ongoing.

With the two new cases, Manitoba has had 409 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 0.4 per cent.

There are currently 76 active cases in Manitoba and 325 people have recovered from the disease.

There are six people in hospital, four of which are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at eight.

Roussin said 1,179 tests were performed on Wednesday, which brings the total number to 87,548 since early February.

He commented on the recent frustration that has been voiced by Manitobans on waiting for test results. He said Cadham Provincial Lab is still seeing a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours and that there can be delays elsewhere.

"But there is delays in transport, and there can be delays in entering the results into the system. So these are all things we continue to work on," said Roussin, who thanked Manitobans for their patience through this time.

Roussin is also reminding people to be safe this long weekend.

"This virus is still here. So we should all still adhere to the public health advice. Physical distancing, watching those gathering sizes, avoid prolonged indoor close contact," he said.

He added if people are sick or showing symptoms, they should be staying home and should not going into public spaces during the long weekend.