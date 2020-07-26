WINNIPEG -- Health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 394.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

According to Friday's official numbers, there are 53 active cases in the province, and 319 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. These numbers do not include the four new cases announced on Saturday or the six cases announced Sunday.

Two people were in the ICU because of the virus on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll for the province remains at seven.

More than 81,000 tests have been administered in the province since early February. The current five-day test positivity rate is 0.86 per cent.