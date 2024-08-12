WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Skylar Park returning to Winnipeg Monday after bronze medal win

    Share

    Winnipeg’s Skylar Park is heading back home on Monday after her bronze medal win at the Paris games.

    The 25-year-old defeated Lebanon’s Laetitia Aoun 2-0 for the bronze medal in women’s taekwondo last week – a triumph that means a lot to those who watched for journey Shayne McGowan, a head instructor at TRP Academy, which is where Park trains, said he was overjoyed to see her win.

    “To actually see her do that was a huge accomplishment and amount of pride because we all understand and know how much work she’s put into getting to that point again,” he said.

    McGowan said Park’s success not only means a lot to TRP Academy, but also to Manitoba as a whole.

    “When you can get your local Prairie girl to come in here and do what she’s got to do and accomplish that and win for Canada, I think just everybody that anything is possible,” he said. “Your dreams can come true.”

    McGowan added that he believes that Park’s success will inspire other young Manitobans to get into taekwondo.

    Park will be arriving back in Winnipeg on Monday night.

    - With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News