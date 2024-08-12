Skylar Park returning to Winnipeg Monday after bronze medal win

Winnipeg’s Skylar Park is heading back home on Monday after her bronze medal win at the Paris games.

The 25-year-old defeated Lebanon’s Laetitia Aoun 2-0 for the bronze medal in women’s taekwondo last week – a triumph that means a lot to those who watched for journey Shayne McGowan, a head instructor at TRP Academy, which is where Park trains, said he was overjoyed to see her win.

“To actually see her do that was a huge accomplishment and amount of pride because we all understand and know how much work she’s put into getting to that point again,” he said.

McGowan said Park’s success not only means a lot to TRP Academy, but also to Manitoba as a whole.

“When you can get your local Prairie girl to come in here and do what she’s got to do and accomplish that and win for Canada, I think just everybody that anything is possible,” he said. “Your dreams can come true.”

McGowan added that he believes that Park’s success will inspire other young Manitobans to get into taekwondo.

Park will be arriving back in Winnipeg on Monday night.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.