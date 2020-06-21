WINNIPEG -- The Assiniboia Community Committee will hold a vote on Monday to determine if Slurpee Way should stay.

The city created the honourary street name back in 2018 in celebration for being crowned the Slurpee capital of the world for 19 years straight.

Being the Slurpee capital of the world means Winnipeggers consume more of 7-Eleven's frosty beverage and endure more brain freezes than any other city.

The stretch of Rouge Road dubbed Slurpee Way, was originally planned to stay for two years. The two years expires in 2020, hence the vote on possibly extending it.

In the time since the naming, Winnipeg has prolonged its Slurpee dynasty, keeping the number one spot for over 20 years.

If the committee approves the honourary name extension, Slurpee Way will stay for another two years.

In a letter to the city, Cheryl Magnuson, marketing manager at 7-Eleven, said, "We, at 7-Eleven are honoured to call the City of Winnipeg the 'Slurpee Capital of the World.' The Communities of Winnipeg enjoy Slurpee more than any other place on earth."

"We mention the City of Winnipeg and its strength and love of Slurpee all across the globe. Several cities including Calgary and Detroit have taken a run at the title but no one has surpassed the love of Slurpee that we have in Winnipeg. People marvel at how one of the coldest climates could enjoy this tasty beverage so much," the letter goes on to read.

The Assiniboia Community Committee will make its decision at 9:30 a.m.