WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of southern Manitoba on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect for: Bissett-Victoria Beach-Nopiming Provincial Park-Pine Falls, Brandon-Neepawa-Carberry-Treherne, Winnipeg, Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach, Minnedosa-Riding Mountain National Park, Portage la Prairie-Headingley-Brunkild-Carman, Selkirk-Gimli-Stonewall-Woodlands, Ste.Rose-McCreary-Alonsa-Gladstone, Virden-Souris and Whiteshell-Lac du Bonnet-Pinawa.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to fall on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with the highest amount expected near the Trans-Canada Highway, as well as in the Gimli area. It says about 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected, and it will taper off overnight into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada notes winds gusting at 60 km/h may cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Drivers are reminded to adjust to the conditions of the road.