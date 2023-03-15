Some Manitoba schools closed amid dangerous road conditions

With winter weather bringing poor driving conditions to parts of Manitoba, some school divisions have opted to close schools on Wednesday, March 15.

The Seine River School Division is closing all its schools on Wednesday due to highway closures and road conditions.

The Prairie Rose School Division announced that all Region B schools are closed amid highway closures. This includes École St. Eustache, St. François Xavier School, St. Paul's Collegiate, and Hutterian colony sites within the region.

More information about current road closures can be found online.