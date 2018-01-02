

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said there has been a spike in influenza cases otherwise known as the flu virus over the past week.

The WRHA said there have been 110 reported cases of the flu in Winnipeg this winter.

Of that 110, about 50 have been admitted to the hospital to general care beds.

Another 10 people have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

"We're opening up additional acute care beds. We're looking at bringing in staff that's maybe been off for a while,” said Chief Health Operations Officer for the WRHA, Krista Williams. “ We're looking at overtime to be able to manage those patients."

Williams said not only has there been an increase in the flu virus in Winnipeg but across Manitoba. She said these numbers for the virus haven’t been this high since the winter of 2014 to 2015.

"We've had a real quick spike across the last week and it's continuing to rise so I think that's why we're coming here today to say get the flu shot, take measures to prevent the spread of flu,” said Williams.

Additionally the WRHA said wash your hands, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and stay home if you're sick.