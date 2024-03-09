Sports Collectibles Expo comes to Winnipeg for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, sports enthusiasts and collectors came together for Winnipeg’s Sports Collectibles Expo – also known as PegSpo.

With 65 unique booths, the event was held at the RBC Convention Centre and offered visitors a chance to check out vintage memorabilia and meet professional athletes.

“Pretty much everything under one roof,” said PegSpo founder Peter Jordan, referring to merchandise from the Winnipeg Jets, Sea Bears and Goldeyes. “We're just trying to get everyone a spot to come and check it all out at once.”

Jordan said he launched the event during the pandemic to help keep collecting alive. While the hobby gained popularity in the past few years, he said there was a need to provide a space for the next generation of sports collectors.

“it's growing but the kids need to get involved,” Jordan said. “I'm trying to create that way so that everyone can come and try it…Try to help the youth get into it as well. Otherwise, the hobby is going to die, right?”

Jordan also acknowledged the hobby is getting more expensive – especially for young collectors – as more people get involved. However, he said PegSpo is a more cost-effective way to introduce new players to the game.

“We do have people here just trying to sell regular cards, dollar cards just to get the kids started as well,” he said.

Visitors also had the chance to try on gear worn by NHL players during their games and have their jerseys and trading cards signed by several athletes. One of those athletes was David Ayres – a Zamboni driver who served as an emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2020.

Other guest signers included Winnipeg Sea Bears captain and Team Canada member Chad Posthumus and former NHL player Wayne Babych.

Jordan also said he looks forward to seeing the expo and the hobby grow.

“It's readily available at your fingertips. You can find out what you have and it creates a huge following and just keeps growing,” he said.