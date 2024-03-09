Sports Collectibles Expo comes to Winnipeg for third year in a row
For the third year in a row, sports enthusiasts and collectors came together for Winnipeg’s Sports Collectibles Expo – also known as PegSpo.
With 65 unique booths, the event was held at the RBC Convention Centre and offered visitors a chance to check out vintage memorabilia and meet professional athletes.
“Pretty much everything under one roof,” said PegSpo founder Peter Jordan, referring to merchandise from the Winnipeg Jets, Sea Bears and Goldeyes. “We're just trying to get everyone a spot to come and check it all out at once.”
Jordan said he launched the event during the pandemic to help keep collecting alive. While the hobby gained popularity in the past few years, he said there was a need to provide a space for the next generation of sports collectors.
“it's growing but the kids need to get involved,” Jordan said. “I'm trying to create that way so that everyone can come and try it…Try to help the youth get into it as well. Otherwise, the hobby is going to die, right?”
Jordan also acknowledged the hobby is getting more expensive – especially for young collectors – as more people get involved. However, he said PegSpo is a more cost-effective way to introduce new players to the game.
“We do have people here just trying to sell regular cards, dollar cards just to get the kids started as well,” he said.
Visitors also had the chance to try on gear worn by NHL players during their games and have their jerseys and trading cards signed by several athletes. One of those athletes was David Ayres – a Zamboni driver who served as an emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2020.
Other guest signers included Winnipeg Sea Bears captain and Team Canada member Chad Posthumus and former NHL player Wayne Babych.
Jordan also said he looks forward to seeing the expo and the hobby grow.
“It's readily available at your fingertips. You can find out what you have and it creates a huge following and just keeps growing,” he said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many Americans, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. The National Coffee Association reports the average American drinks just over three cups daily. And some people opt to get their caffeine through energy drinks or caffeine pills.
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little left to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
Did your DNA test lead to unwelcome or interesting discoveries? We want to hear from you
Thanks to DNA tests, police have solved decades-old cold cases, errant dog owners have been tracked down for failing to scoop messes and long-lost family members have been reunited. What has your experience been?
Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras
Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally, the short-term rental platform announced Monday.
Average asking rental prices reached $2,193 last month
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Plane veered off flight path after both pilots fell asleep, Indonesian authorities say
Indonesia’s transport ministry will launch an investigation after two Batik Air pilots fell asleep during a recent flight, according to state news agency Antara, citing the ministry’s civil aviation director-general M Kristi Endah Murni.
Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, revealing baby bump at Oscars
Vanessa Hudgens opened the Oscars red carpet pre-show with news of her own: She's expecting.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.