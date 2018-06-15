

CTV Winnipeg





Communities across southern Manitoba were hit with severe weather Thursday night leading to mass power outages across the province.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, 1,665 customers are without power in Winnipeg and 6,139 are experiencing outages across the province.

In River Heights, 16 spans of distribution lines need to be rebuilt, so restoration is not expected until mid-afternoon.

According to Manitoba Hydro, there's extensive damage between Corydon Avenue and Fleet Avenue, and Cordova Street and Campbell Street. The estimated time of restoration is 2:30 p.m.

Police said that the following traffic lights are also without power due to weather-related issues: Empress and Ellice; Fermor and Dunkirk; St. Anne's and Fermor; Mission and Panet; and Mission and Archibald.

Traffic was also disrupted Thursday after the Jubilee Underpass was flooded by the thunderstorm.

Portage la Prairie was slammed with torrential rain as well, which led to flooded streets. Nearly 500 customers remain without power there as of Friday morning.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a tornado touched down south of Goodlands near Waskada around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

On social media, people were posting pictures of possible tornado sightings in southwest Manitoba, specifically in Lyleton and west of Margaret.

Manitoba Hydro said most large outages are expected to restored this morning, but smaller ones that affect 50 customers or less will take more time.