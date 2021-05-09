WINNIPEG -- It was a busy start to Sunday for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service as it put out a significant grass fire in St. Boniface and a house fire in the early morning hours.

WFPS said crews attended a large grass fire in Lagimodière-Gaboury Park just before 1 a.m.

Firefighters used specialized wildland-urban interface equipment to attack the fire and protect the surrounding areas and properties.

The fire service said it had the blaze under control by 1:55 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The WFPS said conditions within the city are dry, and Winnipeggers need to take steps to prevent grass and brush fires.

Residents are reminded that burning yard waste, garbage, or scrap material is prohibited within city limits. As well, fires cannot be started, even with a proper fire permit and in an approved fire pit, if wind speeds and/or gusts exceed 25 km/h.

WILLIAM AVENUE FIRE

The WFPS also extinguished a fire in a three-storey, multi-family house on William Avenue at 12:10 a.m.

According to the WFPS, when crews arrived on scene, they found smoke in the house and launched an offensive attack. It declared the fire under control at 12:31 a.m.

The fire service said all occupants of the house self-evacuated prior to the arrival of crews.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.