WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service believes unattended cooking to be the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire in St. Vital.

WFPS said the fire happened in a townhouse in the 700 block of River Road.

Officials said three people were home at the time, but all made it out safely.

No injuries were reported, and the adjacent suites were not damaged.

Officials said fires in these types of homes can cause added challenges.

"Challenging because you have all the units put together, so you're trying to make sure they don't have any fire going from one unit to the other, no extension from one unit to the other," said Gordon Cannell, a district chief and incident commander at the WFPS.

The WFPS gave a damage estimate of $200,000.