Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital after being stabbed at about 12 p.m. Tuesday at Glenlawn Collegiate.

Police said the victim was treated and has been released, a suspect was taken into custody and students and staff are not under threat.

A letter to parents and guardians from the school’s administration said the person taken to hospital was a student.

It also said police and clinical staff will be available over the next few days to support students, staff and families, and asked parents to come forward if a student is concerned.

