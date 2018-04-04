

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital after being stabbed at about 12 p.m. Tuesday at Glenlawn Collegiate.

Police said the victim was treated and has been released, a suspect was taken into custody and students and staff are not under threat.

A letter to parents and guardians from the school’s administration said the person taken to hospital was a student.

It also said police and clinical staff will be available over the next few days to support students, staff and families, and asked parents to come forward if a student is concerned.

More to come.