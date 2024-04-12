Stabbing at Winnipeg bus shelter leads to arrest

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after a woman was stabbed at a bus shelter on Monday in the River/Osborne area.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. when a woman was waiting at the bus shelter. According to police, the suspect, who was also waiting at the bus stop, started an argument with the victim. Officers allege the argument escalated and resulted in the woman being punched in the face and stabbed as the suspect wrestled with the bag she was holding.

The victim got on a bus and contacted the police. The suspect was found nearby and taken into custody.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges including robbery and assault with a weapon. He was released from custody on an undertaking.

The WPS major crimes unit is now investigating. Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.