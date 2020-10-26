WINNIPEG -- Parkview Place, a care home in Winnipeg linked to 17 deaths related to COVID-19, is currently dealing with a staff shortage.

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and Revera, the company that runs the care home, held a news conference, discussing the results of a surprise inspection at the facility on Oct. 17.

During the inspection, a five-person team from the WRHA long-term care program went to the facility. While there, they inspected all 12 floors, residential areas, and common areas, and spoke with just over 20 residents and 20 staff.

“Parkview’s largest concern is related to their staffing,” said Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the WRHA.

“Parkview’s working very hard to recruit staff, return staff who have been ill and are ready to come back to work, and Parkview’s also utilizing contracted security staff to provide general support in the facility and monitoring of residents with some focused education and training.”

At the time of the review, Parkview’s biggest need was for healthcare aides and nurses, with the care home looking for 40 healthcare aides and 20 nursing staff. Since the review, the care home has hired 11 staff.

Trinidad noted the inspection found that residents were generally content and satisfied with care and that reviewers observed the care and did not have any major concerns arising from their observations.

“The resident population at Parkview Place is more ambulatory and have tendencies to wander around the unit, which makes isolation requirements difficult,” she said.

“Residents with COVID-19 require increased medical monitoring and intervention and this is also very challenging to manage.”

The unannounced review did identify several concerns regarding infection control and prevention, specifically limited housekeeping staff, and following established protocols for PPE for staff.

Following this inspection, the WRHA made 24 recommendations regarding staffing, resident care, and infection prevention and control practices, which have all been put into place.

Some of the highlights of the recommendations include:

Implement strategies to improve the staffing situation and recruitment efforts;

Cohort residents with COVID-19 to dedicated units in the facility;

Add housekeeping staffing resources; and

Reinforce established protocols for PPE use.

“Staffing will continue to be an area that will be an ongoing focus and we will work with Parkview in that effort throughout this response,” Trinidad said.

Currently, there are 36 active resident cases, 38 people have recovered and 17 have died. This brings the total of residents who have contracted the disease to 92 since the outbreak began on Sept. 15.

As for the staff, there are 18 active cases and 11 people have recovered, bring the total to 29 since the outbreak began.