WINNIPEG -- Another Manitoban has died of COVID-19, and 100 new cases have been reported in the province – as cases continue to grow in Winnipeg and across the province.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the most recent death is a woman in her 80s. Her death has been linked to the outbreak at the Parkview Place care home in Winnipeg.

Roussin was joined once again by Shared Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa.

The two health officials also announced 100 new cases in Manitoba.

These new cases include:

five cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

10 cases in the Northern health region;

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

11 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

73 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

There are now 80 people in hospital, including 15 people who are in intensive care. The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 7.1 per cent.

These cases add to a deadly weekend in the province – with 314 cases announced on Saturday and Sunday, and six more deaths announced.

Since the pandemic first hit the province, 55 people in Manitoba have died due to COVID-19.

Since March, the province has seen a total of 4,349 cases.

Monday marks the start of Manitoba moving to three COVID-19 news conferences a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.