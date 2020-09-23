WINNIPEG -- An investigation into a stolen vehicle led RCMP to a drug seizure in Portage la Prairie which resulted in multiple arrests.

RCMP said officers received a call about an intoxicated woman in a vehicle at an address in the 100 block of 4th Street SE in Portage la Prairie on September 15 around 9:50 a.m. When officers arrived, RCMP said they determined the vehicle had been stolen from Lac du Bonnet.

RCMP said a 36-year-old woman was arrested on the scene and was allegedly found to have a prohibited weapon and what RCMP believes to be methamphetamine.

An investigation led officers to an apartment complex in the same block where officers found a firearm and bear spray. RCMP said three more people were arrested on the scene.

RCMP seized additional drugs believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, after executing a search a warrant at the residence.

All four people have been remanded into custody.

Lisa Beaulieu, 35, Kara Fredette, 20, and Luke Woodhouse, 25, all from Winnipeg, are facing multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

Melodie Bellisle, 36, from Pine Falls, is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Charges have not been proven in court. RCMP said the four people appeared in Portage la Prairie provincial court on Sept. 16.