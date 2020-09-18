WINNIPEG -- Stonewall RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a stolen vehicle and gun safe.

Police took to social media, saying a vehicle was stolen Thursday night in the RM of West St. Paul. Police said the suspects also stole a gun safe with firearms and ammunition inside.

Based on a photo police posted online, the vehicle appears to be a two-door, white convertible.

The vehicle was spotted Friday near Fraserwood, where police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested. However, when officers attempted to arrest the male driver, police said he sped away, narrowly missing the officer and police vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who knows where the stolen vehicle is to call the Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015. They are advising the public not to approach it.