WINNIPEG -- An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody, according to the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) Prairie Region.

Farron Cory Rowan,32, died in custody on Sunday. CSC said he had been serving a sentence of three years, five months and one day for robbery and taking a motor vehicle/vessel without consent since Sept. 11, 2018.

CSC said the Rowan's next of kin have been notified of his death. CSC said in a news release that it will be reviewing the circumstances of Rowan's death, as it does for all cases involving the death of an inmate. It said CSC policy requires that police and the coroner be notified of the death.