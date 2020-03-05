WINNIPEG -- Much of southern Manitoba is covered with heavy snow following a storm that spanned Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Selkirk was hit the hardest.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the storm was brought on by an Alberta clipper system, which caused snow and some freezing rain. The areas with the heaviest snowfall were east of Lake Manitoba through Selkirk.

The following are the snowfall totals as of noon on March 5, released by Environment Canada:

Argyle – 20 cm;

St-Pierre-Jolys – 15 cm;

Zhoda – 14 cm;

Morris – 9 cm;

Woodlands – 9 cm;

Whiteshell – 9 cm;

Gardenton – 8 cm;

Rosenort – 9 cm;

Selkirk – 23 cm;

Winnipeg – 5 to 13 cm.

Due to the heavy snowfall, a number of schools were closed in the province.