The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning residents the winter-like storm is causing significant delays and cancellations to home care services.

The WRHA said the delays are expected to continue throughout the long weekend. It asks home care clients to consider initiating back-up plans with friends or family members.

The clients affected by these delays and cancellations will be contacted by phone. WRHA said depending on the nature of the service, some visits could be delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled altogether.

WRHA said all hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent care centres are open and running as usual.