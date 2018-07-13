

CTV Winnipeg





The city said a block of Graham Avenue will close completely to motor vehicles, aside from transit buses, starting Monday July 16.

The section of the road between Main Street and Fort Street is being closed for two years to accommodate construction of a new tower at 300/330 Main Street.

The city said the two north side lanes, currently used for westbound traffic, will be used as a delivery area for construction trucks.

The other two lanes will be used for transit service.

Pedestrians will be able to use the south sidewalk during the closure.