Striking Manitoba EAs to vote on temporary deal with school division

A tentative deal has been struck between a Manitoba school division and 300 educational assistants who have been on strike since Nov. 1.

The Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC), the union representing the EAs, says they have reached a tentative agreement with the Hanover School Division.

A ratification vote is set to be held Nov. 22.

According to a statement posted to the Hanover School Division’s website from its board of trustees, the EAs will be welcomed back to work the day after the vote, should the deal be ratified.

The labour action came after an unsuccessful conciliation process. The EAs were seeking higher pay comparable to neighbouring divisions.

During the bargaining process, board chair Brad Unger said the division was facing a deficit of just over $1 million for the 2022-23 school year, with an additional $800,000 shortage for this school year.

