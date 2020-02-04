DAUPHIN -- A day after around 500 Dauphin residents packed a town hall meeting to discuss the closure of the city's jail, a rally was held outside the correctional centre.

Hundreds gathered Tuesday afternoon showing their support for the jail and what it means to the city.

Many people were seen holding signs reading: "Save the Dauphin jail", "Save Dauphin's economy", and "No to cuts."

Those attending the rally were also heard chanting, "Save our jail".

Representatives from the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union showed up to the event as well as NDP Leader Wab Kinew and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont. Both leaders spoke to the crowd.

Many residents who work at Dauphin Correctional Centre say they fear what this closure could mean for their families, and that this past week has been a whirlwind of shock, fear, and frustration.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger