Crowds of people braved frigid temperatures on Boxing Day on a mission to get a good deal.

Before 6 a.m., temperatures hovered at around -29. With the wind chill, it felt like -39.

Josh Parenteau waited outside Best Buy for hours before it opened, hoping to get a TV.

“Looking for a 55 inch,” Parenteau said. “I got long johns on so I’m nice and warm.”

Despite the crowds, according to a survey by Prairie Research Associates, most Manitobans plan to avoid the mayhem that is Boxing Day shopping.

Only 18 % of people surveyed planned to head to the sales.

According to the survey, the typical Boxing Day shopper is most likely to be 18 to 29 years old (32 per cent plan to shop on Boxing Day), male (20 per cent) living in Winnipeg (22 per cent), and from a household with an income of under $40,000 (26 per cent).

Men are more likely to shop than women. While 20 per cent of men surveyed said they would shop, only 15 per cent of women said they would.

The survey also shows Winnipeggers are twice as likely to shop versus other Manitobans, at 22 per cent versus 11 per cent.

Mario Dalearceo drove 2 hours from Neepawa to make it to the mall.

“It’s much better on the spot rather than go online,” said Dalearceo. “So you can choose whatever you want.”