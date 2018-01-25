

The Canadian Press





A Winnipeg man is in custody after RCMP say they received information that someone was trying to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain Institution.

Mounties say the tip led them to make a traffic stop yesterday in nearby Stonewall, and that marijuana shatter, cocaine and meth were seized from the vehicle.

Police say it's believed the drugs were headed to an inmate being treated at a local hospital, who would then attempt to get the drugs inside the prison.

Gabriel Bruce faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking.