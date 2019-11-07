

Megan Benedictson, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a suspect has now been charged with second degree murder following the death of a three-year-old who was stabbed repeatedly in the neck.

Daniel Jensen, 33, had initially been charged with attempted murder while the boy, Hunter Haze Smith-Straight was on life support.

Following the child’s passing, he was rearrested on the new charge and returned to custody.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.