Suspect in stabbing death of 3-year-old now charged with second degree murder: police
Daniel Jensen. (Source: Facebook)
Megan Benedictson, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:30AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a suspect has now been charged with second degree murder following the death of a three-year-old who was stabbed repeatedly in the neck.
Daniel Jensen, 33, had initially been charged with attempted murder while the boy, Hunter Haze Smith-Straight was on life support.
Following the child’s passing, he was rearrested on the new charge and returned to custody.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.