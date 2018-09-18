

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a suspect alleged to have used a knife to try and steal lottery tickets admitted to injecting meth before the incident.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Monday at the corner of Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m., when a convenience store robbery was reported in the 100 block Hargrave Street.

Police said a suspect pulled a knife to tried to steal lottery tickets, but took off empty handed.

The man arrested had a knife in his pocket, police allege, and told officers about using meth that day.

Moses Bradley Swan, 22, is charged with robbery, weapons offenses and four charged for failing to comply with his probation.

He remains in custody.