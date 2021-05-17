WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a suspect and two police officers were hit by a police cruiser during a chase.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the incident took place on May 15 just before 11 a.m. when officers were trying to arrest a man who was a passenger in a stopped taxi. Winnipeg police noted that the incident took place in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.

The IIU said the man got out of the taxi and ran away and the two officers chased after him. The watchdog notes that all three of them were hit by a police car, which was being driven by another officer.

The suspect and officers were taken to the hospital, as they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was treated for internal injuries and lacerations and was admitted for observation.

The IIU said one of the officers suffered a broken pelvis

Neither the IIU nor Winnipeg police released information on the other officer’s injuries.

Under the watchdog’s regulations, broken bones and internal injuries are defined as serious injuries and the IIU is mandated to investigate.

The IIU asks any witnesses or other individuals who may have information or video footage that could help with the investigation to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.