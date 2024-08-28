WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Suspect sought following fatal shooting at remote camp: RCMP

    Jamie Flett is wanted by Manitoba RCMP for second-degree murder. (Manitoba RCMP) Jamie Flett is wanted by Manitoba RCMP for second-degree murder. (Manitoba RCMP)
    Share

    RCMP is searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man at an isolated camp on Monday.

    According to RCMP, officers from Gillam responded to the shooting, which took place roughly 75 kilometres east of Split Lake.

    A 53-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation was found dead at the site, with RCMP saying his death was the result of a homicide.

    The suspect and victim were known to each other, and RCMP said the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

    One day later, an arrest warrant was issued for Jamie Flett, 38, of Tataskweyak Cree Nation, for a charge of second-degree murder.

    Flett is believed to be in the Split Lake of Gillam area. He is five-foot-nine, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCMP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News