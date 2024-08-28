Suspect sought following fatal shooting at remote camp: RCMP

RCMP is searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man at an isolated camp on Monday.

According to RCMP, officers from Gillam responded to the shooting, which took place roughly 75 kilometres east of Split Lake.

A 53-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation was found dead at the site, with RCMP saying his death was the result of a homicide.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, and RCMP said the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

One day later, an arrest warrant was issued for Jamie Flett, 38, of Tataskweyak Cree Nation, for a charge of second-degree murder.

Flett is believed to be in the Split Lake of Gillam area. He is five-foot-nine, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCMP.