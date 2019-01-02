

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an arrest made by the Winnipeg Police Service after a suspect was diagnosed with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit, responsible for looking into serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, was told of the incident on New Year’s Eve.

Police told the IIU, officers had arrested a man at the scene of a break-in call on Boyd Avenue earlier that day, and force was used. The man, 47, complained of having sore ribs and was later found to be suffering from broken ribs and a punctured lung, injuries serious enough to fall under the IIU’s mandate.

The IIU asks witnesses or anyone else with information or recordings of the incident to contact investigators with the unit at 1-844-667-6060.