Teen arrested for arson; RCMP searching for two more suspects
The Manitoba RCMP has made one arrest and is continuing to search for two more suspects in connection to an arson investigation in Gods Lake Narrows.
The investigation began on Saturday around 8:10 p.m. when officers received a report about a house on fire behind the band office in Gods Lake Narrows.
When police got to the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident and no one was hurt.
Once the fire was out, Mounties determined that three youths had been seen near the home at the time the fire began.
Officers patrolled the areas and found a 16-year-old suspect. They were taken into custody and charged with arson and obstructing a peace officer.
Police continue to look for the two other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-335-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.