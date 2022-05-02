Teen charged after bringing bear spray and BB gun to school: RCMP

A teen is facing charges after he allegedly brought a BB gun and bear spray to school in Steinbach.

Mounties said officers were called to the Steinbach Regional Secondary School around 9:40 a.m. on Monday for a report that a student had brought a firearm and bear spray to school.

Officers who went to the school determined a 17-year-old boy had a BB gun, which looked like a handgun, and bear spray in his possession. RCMP allege the teen had sprayed the bear spray off the school’s premises while with other students.

RCMP said no one was injured and both the BB gun and bear spray were seized.

The teen is facing a charge for carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing, and thanked the staff at the school for their "immediate and appropriate" response to the situation.