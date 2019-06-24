

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are searching for a young, clean-cut man after a 16-year-old girl escaped his pick-up truck after being abducted while walking her dog.

It happened Sunday morning, RCMP said.

Police were called by a homeowner who said the girl turned up hurt around 7:20 a.m.

Investigators believe the girl was walking on Road 30 North when a pick-up truck driver stopped and asked her if she needed a ride.

She turned down the offer, and police said she was forced inside the truck.

It was as the truck slowed while approaching a dead-end on Road 45 North that the victim managed to escape, police said, around four kilometres east of Landmark, Man.

She received minor injuries while making her way to the nearest home for help.

Police said the suspect is described as being a clean cut man with a light brown complexion, between the ages of 18 and 22.

He was around five foot eight and had a medium build, short black hair and a round face.

The truck was described as being a black, four-door, older-model pick-up with a dusty exterior. Police said it’s possible it had been repainted.

“This is an extremely serious situation but we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to track down the suspect” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release, asking anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.