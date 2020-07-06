Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Teen with life-threatening injuries following crash near Portage la Prairie
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 7:21PM CST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A teenage girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1.
RCMP said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the junction of Highway 26 at Portage la Prairie.
In an email to CTV News, RCMP said a southbound vehicle entered Highway 1 and it was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RCMP said a few other people were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.
RCMP said it will have further information on Tuesday.