WINNIPEG -- A teenage girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1.

RCMP said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the junction of Highway 26 at Portage la Prairie.

In an email to CTV News, RCMP said a southbound vehicle entered Highway 1 and it was hit by a westbound vehicle.

RCMP said a few other people were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

RCMP said it will have further information on Tuesday.