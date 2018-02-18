

CTV Winnipeg





Frigid temperatures in the northern parts of the province have prompted extreme cold warnings.

With wind gusts of 20 to 30 km/h the town of Churchill is experiencing chilling temperatures of -50 to -60.

According to Environment Canada shortly after 12:30 p.m., the town’s temperature was -39 feeling like -57 with the wind chill.

The town issued a notice on social media that extreme weather conditions have prompted the cancellation of recreation programs.

Environment Canada said on its website risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Residents are being reminded to bundle up when heading outdoors as frost bite can develop within minutes on exposed skin in extreme cold temperatures.