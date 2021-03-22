WINNIPEG -- Two people have been charged in the 2018 death of a three-year-old boy in Little Grand Rapids.

RCMP said on Monday major crime investigators arrested Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, on March 10 in Little Grand Rapids. The pair were charged with failure to provide necessaries of life in the death of a child on August 23, 2018.

The boy had been brought to a community nursing station unresponsive, and was later pronounced deceased.

RCMP said Flett and Bushie were the child’s temporary guardians at the time of his death. They have been released, and are scheduled for a court date on April 21.

The charges have not been proven in court.