Temporary lane reduction scheduled on Brandon’s Daly Overpass

Ongoing construction to the Daly Overpass in Brandon requires a temporary lane reduction.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said the traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Princess Avenue to Parker Boulevard starting Monday, July 4, at 6 a.m. This is expected to continue until approximately July 18.

Additionally, southbound vehicles on 18th Street will not be allowed turn left on Rosser Avenue. A temporary detour will be in place on Princess Avenue, 19th St, and Rosser Avenue. Applicable signs will be posted to guide motorists.

The closure of Pacific Avenue is expected to continue until approximately December 2022.

Plans for the expansion of the bridge from three lanes of traffic to four began in 2020, with a projected completion date set for late 2023.