Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union

The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL).

“I commend the bargaining team and all our members for their commitment to standing up for a fair deal,” said MGEU President Kyle Ross in a statement. “Since this strike began, our members have stuck together for fairness. We look forward to discussing the agreement with members over the coming days.”

The MGEU said in a news release that it is encouraging members to accept the deal. Voting will take place between noon on Thursday and noon on Sunday, with results coming Sunday afternoon.

Picket lines at MBLL stores will come down until voting by members is finished, the union said.

MBLL employees have been on strike since July 19.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to MBLL for comment, and is waiting to hear back.