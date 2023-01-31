The green comet is getting closer to Earth. Here is how Manitobans can watch it.

Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.

The comet was discovered by astronomers in southern California last year and it was determined the last time it passed Earth was around 50,000 years ago.

Mike Jensen, the planetarium and science gallery program supervisor at the Manitoba Museum, said the time between appearances and the colour of the comet makes this unique compared to others.

"The last time it would have appeared anywhere within the region of visibility to Earth, we're talking primitive humans walking the Earth," said Jensen. "And then yes, its colour. Most people associate comets, they're often referred to as ghosts of the night sky because they often have a bit of a whitish-blue appearance. This one's got a bit of green to it. Comets are all made up of different types of material, this just happens to have a bit more of some carbon elements in it."

Jensen notes the green tint on the comet will be subtle, comparing it to the subtle red that surrounds Mars in the night sky.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best days to see the comet as Jensen said that's when it will be closest to Earth – 42 million kilometres away.

"That proximity to us means it does get to its best visibility for us. The added advantage is it's also appearing sort of high up in the northern sky, which puts it amongst the circumpolar stars of our night sky. In other words, the stars that are circling around the North Star."

Now, just because the comet is close enough to be visible doesn't mean it will be the easiest to see in the night sky according to Jensen. He said there are a few factors that play into having a successful sighting.

First, he suggests getting out of the city and away from the lights, noting, the darker it is, the better. If people head outside city limits, Jensen recommends people dress warmly, saying comet watching in the winter is not for the "faint of heart."

Secondly, he said even though it might be possible to see the comet with the naked eye, he still suggests bringing binoculars to improve people's chances. He also recommends checking star maps before leaving to get the most accurate location of where the comet may be.

Lastly, even if all of that is achieved, Jensen notes people will have to battle with the light of the moon, as it is close to a full moon.

"I'm not trying to dissuade anybody from going out to see it, but certainly, there's going to be some hurdles to overcome in order to be able to spot it on your own."

If people don't want to go outside to see it, he said there are plenty of resources online to find digital views.

