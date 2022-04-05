The historic preservation projects being recognized by Heritage Winnipeg

James Ave. Pumphouse Food & Drink overlooks turn-of-the-century machinery with only floor-to-ceiling windows separating diners from the historical equipment. (Source: CTV News/James Rinn) James Ave. Pumphouse Food & Drink overlooks turn-of-the-century machinery with only floor-to-ceiling windows separating diners from the historical equipment. (Source: CTV News/James Rinn)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits

Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, followed by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change

Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island