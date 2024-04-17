The Jets superfan who never misses a game

Though Winnipeg is full of hardcore hockey lovers, there’s one man who says he’s the Winnipeg Jets biggest fan.

Jeff Baquiran hasn’t missed a Jets game since 2011.

He said he’s been able to plan his own life around the games and not missed any big life events.

“I haven’t really missed anything crucial or important,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday. “I’ve always made time for them. As far as the Jets, they were always on the radar right there.”

Baquiran said when the Jets made their return in 2011, he knew he didn’t want to miss a thing.

He noted the players even give him some acknowledgement at the games.

“When you’re outside of gate six every game, they see you and you see them,” he said.

“It’s gotten to a point [where they give] a quick wave or just a quick chat with them. Some of us we’re on a bit of a first-name basis right now.”

Now, the Winnipeg Jets are heading into the playoffs, with tickets for the Whiteout Street Parties going on sale today.

This means that during every home game, 5,000 fans will get to watch from Donald Street between Portage and Graham Avenues. Tickets are $10, with $5 going to United Way Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3. The Jets play their last regular season game on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail and Devon McKendrick.