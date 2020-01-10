WINNIPEG -- When it comes to Winnipeg’s most popular pooch names in 2019, Bella and Charlie were top of the pack. As for the most fashionable names for felines, it’s Luna and Charlie that topped the list.

The City of Winnipeg released the most popular dog and cat names for 2019, based on the Winnipeg Animal Service Agency’s pet licence data.

Though there were many similarities between the two lists – Molly and Max were popular choices for both dogs and cats – there were also some key differences.

Here’s the full lists for the top 10 dog and cats names in Winnipeg last year:

DOG NAMES

Bella Charlie Molly Bailey Max Daisy Buddy Lucy Maggie Sadie

CAT NAMES