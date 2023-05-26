The new robots on duty at Hargrave Street Market

A couple of new servers are turning heads at Hargrave Street Market.

Rosie and Astro started working at the downtown eatery a few weeks ago, collecting used trays and glassware, and helping visitors find their way around.

"You can actually go up to it, ask it to lead you to Gusto North, or Yard Burger, or Rose Bar," said Bobby Mottola, president of Academy Hospitality. "And you can also ask it to dance!"

Mottola partnered with Browne Foodsystems to bring in the robots after seeing them in use in other cities.

"We're always looking for new things to provide experiences for our customers. It's really unique to our city."

Mottola said customer response has been beyond expectations.

"The fanfare has been really quite significant," he said. "Everyone kind of pans over, lots of videos and commentary, it's just a fun thing to do."

The two robots run on Android-based software. Mottola said they are working with local developers to program the robots to do new things. "We're trying to really figure out what its talents are, and what each individual robot is really good at," he said. "We're training them as we speak so we'll see where it goes."

He said one of the ideas they had was to program the robots with trivia questions.

"Astro will pull up to your table and say, 'Hey I'll bet you a beer that I know more about seventies music than you do,'" said Mottola.

Rosie and Astro can be seen on duty at the Hargrave Street Market daily. Operating hours can be found online.