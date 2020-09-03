WINNIPEG -- With five days left until students across Manitoba begin returning to schools for the first time since they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and school administrators have made preparations to ensure students remain safe and they can minimize the risk of COVID-19.

CTV News Winnipeg was allowed access to a classroom in the Seven Oaks School Division, to see how one school is preparing for the year to begin.

Larisa Kaiser, a Grade 3 French Immersion Teacher at École Rivière-Rouge, will have 20 students in her classroom.

(CTV News Photo Josh Crabb)

Her classroom has Plexiglas partitions on the desks to give students their own space to allow them to physically distance. Each chair in the classroom also has pillowcases on the back, to give students a place to store their supplies.

(CTV News Photo Josh Crabb)

Cheryl Gaudet, the principal of the school, said the school has been thinking about ways to keep students safe when they arrive next week. Gaudet said she is excited for school to resume, but notes there is some anxiety present in the building.

"Lots of careful planning has gone into preparing for next week through the COVID-19 guidelines," she said.

As part of the provincial guidelines, masks are mandatory for all staff members, and for students in Grades 4-12. Younger students have the option of wearing masks.

Gaudet said students will be receiving lots of lessons about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including handwashing, physical distancing, and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not an option.

(CTV News Photo Josh Crabb)

This is a developing story. More to come.