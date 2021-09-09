The push to help Manitoba newcomers vote in the federal election

Community members raise awareness for newcomers' voting rights in Winnipeg's Central Park (Source: CTV News/Scott Anderson) Community members raise awareness for newcomers' voting rights in Winnipeg's Central Park (Source: CTV News/Scott Anderson)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate

Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island