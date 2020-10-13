WINNIPEG -- The Royal Canadian Air Force marked the 60th anniversary of the Mighty Hercules Aircraft with a flypast on Tuesday morning.

Winnipeggers hoping to catch the aircraft in action looked up to the sky around 10 a.m., as the Hercules flew over the city in celebration of its birthday.

CF-18 fighter planes, which the Hercules has the capability to refuel in flight, followed.

Weather permitting; the schedule for the event was:

10 a.m. – Liftoff from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 17 Wing Winnipeg;

10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Flypast over Winnipeg;

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – A search and rescue aircraft conducts a steamer drop at Beaudry Park; and

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – A search and rescue aircraft drops SAR techs at the Winnipeg airport.

The 435 Squadron received the B-Model Hercules in 1960, and it continues to operate the updated H-model today.